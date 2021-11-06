KL Rahul gushes over Athiya Shetty in adorable birthday post

KL Rahul didn’t miss the chance to shower love on his rumored girlfriend, Athiya Shetty, as she turned a year older on November 5.

As the Hero actor blew candles of her 29th birthday, the cricketer not only wished the Bollywood star a very happy birthday but also hinted at their relationship.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rahul dropped two adorable pictures of the duo’s London trip, donning bright smiles and looking perfect together.

The sportsman penned down a little note along with the swoon-worthy pictures.

He wrote, “Happy birthday my @athiyashetty” with a heart emoji.

The birthday girl herself couldn’t resist but dropped a heart and a world emoji in comments.



There have been numerous speculations about the pair's romance however, the stars remained tight-lipped in this regards.

On the work front, the Mubarakan actor last starred in Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddique.