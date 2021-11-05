Benedict Cumberbatch turns 'controlling monster' for 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is portraying a rancher in the character poster of Netflix's The Power of the Dog.

The film, that also stars Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles, is based on the 1967 Tomas Savage novel of the same name.

In the new art work shared by Netflix, Cumberbatch is seen wearing a grey denim shirt with braces over his shoulders. The actor also dons a hat and a beard with dirt smudged on his face.

The Sherlock actor's new role requires him to play a controlling monster whose daily duty involves riding horses and working with animals.

