Benedict Cumberbatch turns 'controlling monster' for 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch is portraying a rancher in the character poster of Netflix's The Power of the Dog.
The film, that also stars Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons in pivotal roles, is based on the 1967 Tomas Savage novel of the same name.
In the new art work shared by Netflix, Cumberbatch is seen wearing a grey denim shirt with braces over his shoulders. The actor also dons a hat and a beard with dirt smudged on his face.
The Sherlock actor's new role requires him to play a controlling monster whose daily duty involves riding horses and working with animals.
Take a look:
