Friday November 05, 2021
Zara Tareen, Farhan Tahir were joined by family for up-close Mehendi event

By Web Desk
November 05, 2021
Zara Tareen prepares to tie the knot with 'Iron Man' actor Farhan Tahir

Actor Zara Tareen is all set to marry American-Pakistani actor Farhan Tahir.

In a thread of photos shared by younger sister Hira Tareen, Zara was spotted all dolled up in her Mehndi outfit as she smiled ear to ear with husband-to-be.

Zara kept her look simple for the special event, slipping into a claret red lehenga for her special day. Farhan on the other hand wore a boski Kameez Shalwar with a shawl.

Farhan Tahir is famously known for essaying the role of Captian Robau in Star Trek and Raza in Iron Man.