Post Malone and The Weeknd launch their maiden collab ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and The Weeknd came together to secure the top position on the music charts with their newly released song One Right Now.

The duo launched their epic collab, featuring 80’s synth inspired tune, on November 5.

The newly-launched track revolves around an ex girlfriend who wants them to get back together but the singer has already found his the ‘one’…'right now’.

The Circle hit-maker and the Canadian singer had dropped a snippet of the upcoming song on their Instagram account on November 2.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats to warmly welcome the track soon after its teaser was revealed.



The snippet features Malone singing along, “I got one comin' all the way you want right now,” was up on social media.

The song united the two music icons for the first time as they embark on their journey to find solace, critics reviewed.