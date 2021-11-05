Travis Barker introduces his ‘best friend’ to world after engagement with Kourtney

US musician Travis Barker has introduced his ‘best friend’ to the world nearly a month after his engagement with Kourtney Kardashian.



The 45-year-old drummer turned to Instagram and posted sweet photos with his pet dog and dubbed it as his ‘best friend’.

He captioned the photos simply as “My best friend”.

Nearly 300,000 fans reacted to Travis Barker’s post, however, his fiancée Kourtney neither commented nor she liked it.

Kourtney, 42 and her boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged on October 17.

The lovebirds announced their engagement on social media.

Before Travis, Kourtney was dating Scott Disick. The couple shares three children Mason, Penelope and Reign together.