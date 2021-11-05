Anushka Sharma pens loving birthday note for husband Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma brightened up husband Virat Kohli’s day with a sweet birthday wish.



The couple is vacationing in UAE as they shared updates from their trip.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and penned an affectionate note for her husband, "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful."





As soon as Anushka’s post came in, celebs and fans poured in praise and good wishes and gushed over their romance.

The couple looked very much in love.