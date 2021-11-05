Britney Spears spotted with teenage sons in rare outing

Britney Spears is making the most of her newfound freedom following a long conservatorship battle with special trips out with her teenage sons.
The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photographs with her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
"Me and my boys last night," Britney captioned the post which featured the trio enjoying a night out at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles. The post has since been removed from her page.
Spears followed it up with a video compilation of their time at the exhibit which she said was “so freaking cool”. She also got to enjoy a VIP experience at the venue, which meant that no one else was allowed in.
The Toxic singer further shared that she was “pretty excited” about the experience because she doesn’t get out much,adding,“I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth.”
Spears shares her two sons with ex Kevin Federline, whose attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE last month, “Their sons should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her (Spears’) life so that they have their mom at her best.”
Last week, Spears’ father Jamie Spears filed for immediate termination of the 13-year-long conservatorship that she’s been held under, a move that she hopes will mean more time with her sons.
