Dakota Johnson defends former costars Armie Hammer, Shia LaBeouf from cancel culture

Despite the allegations of her former costars, Johnson maintained that 'people can change'

Dakota Johnson recently sounded off on cancel culture, saying that she “hates that term” before proceeding to defend her allegedly problematic former costars Shia LaBeouf, Johnny Depp, and Armie Hammer.



In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was asked about the work history she shares with actors Hammer, LaBeouf, and Depp, all three of whom have been embroiled in controversies ranging from allegations of sexual harassment, abuse, and even cannibalism.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists,” Johnson told THR, adding, “I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

Johnson starred with Hammer in The Social Network, Shia LaBeouf in The Peanut Butter Falcon, and with Johnny Depp on Black Mass.

While Hammer has been in rehab for several addictions after allegations of rape were levelled against him in early 2020, LaBeouf is facing a lawsuit after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of physical assault. Depp has also faced the court after his former wife Amber Heard accused him of physical abuse.

Despite the aforementioned allegations, Johnson maintained that “people can change."

“I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people,” she said.