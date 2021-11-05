Ariana Grande doing musical film with Cynthia Erivo

American pop singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo have teamed up for Universal's big-screen version of the Tony-winning musical that is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The 28-year-old singer and 34-year-old actress will perform as Glinda and Elphaba respectively, in the musical movie directed by Jon M. Chu, who earlier directed "In the Heights."

Even though Chu has been developing the project since February, the film's two principal characters remained yet to be cast. The movie fans have been curious about who will do the role with a slew of rumours circulating in the air for months.

On Thursday evening, the two celebrities announced on a social media platform that they are part of the project. They also mentioned each other's names in their respective posts.



“Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Ariana Grande took to Instagram to deliver a message to Erivo.

In her social media post, Ariana Grande utilised a pink and green flower arrangement - the distinctive colours of Glinda and Elphaba.

Both celebs have won several awards, with the Grammy-winning pop diva preparing to make her Broadway debut in the musical "13" and appearing in plays such as "Victorious" and Adam McKay's upcoming film "Don't Look Up."



While Erivo won a Tony, a Grammy, and a daytime Emmy for her performance as Celie in the 2015-2017 version of "The Color Purple."

Stephen Schwartz is scripting the screenplay along with Winnie Holzman. Stephen earlier created the music and wrote lyrics to the Broadway show.