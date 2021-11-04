Kylie Jenner expresses love for sister Kendall Jenner in heartfelt post: See 

Model Kylie Jenner shared a childhood snapshot with sister Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday.
Kylie made her birthday special with a heartfelt tribute.
Taking to Instagram, the founder of Kylie cosmetics posted rare snap from the past and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend!” I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlk.”
Apart from Kylie, mom Kris Jenner also penned a sweet message for her daughter and called her ‘ extremely beautiful’.
"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter.”
Kendall Jenner also received love from her boyfriend Devin Booker on her special day.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands that kicked off romance rumours
Katrina Kaif appears in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar
Hayek went on to share some apprehensions about her dream travel destination
Joe Exotic is currently in prison and is hoping to get an early leave after news of his health
Rodgers has been placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Sunday's game
'Me and the beautiful Yolanda,' gushes Zayn Malik in old photo