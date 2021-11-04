Kylie Jenner expresses love for sister Kendall Jenner in heartfelt post: See

Model Kylie Jenner shared a childhood snapshot with sister Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday.



Kylie made her birthday special with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the founder of Kylie cosmetics posted rare snap from the past and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend!” I wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlk.”





Apart from Kylie, mom Kris Jenner also penned a sweet message for her daughter and called her ‘ extremely beautiful’.

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter.”

Kendall Jenner also received love from her boyfriend Devin Booker on her special day.