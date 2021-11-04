Queen travels to Sandringham country home for break via helicopter

The Queen was given the all clear to travel from Windsor Castle via helicopter to her country home Sandringham in Norfolk.
The 95-year-old monarch was given clearance by doctors to make the trip after she spent multiple days resting as she was experiencing tiredness.
As per Mirror, the Queen was "delighted" to be traveling for her break which she has been planning for some time.
The trip comes after it was reported that she is allegedly planning to host the royal family for Christmas.
It is pertinent to mention that the Queen, as of recently, was advised by her doctors to limit her royal engagements over health concerns for which she canceled her appearances for two weeks .
At one point, she visited the hospital, for the first time in eight years, for a check up.
His production company will switch over to rubber guns and add all necessary firearm effects in post-production.
Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her with a prop gun on the Rust movie set
'The pandemic got them closer and made their bond stronger,' says source close to Katrina Kaif
Fans will also enjoy a virtual check-in by Sarah Jessica Parker herself
'The legend@MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali,' says Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
'Love is like a company for many people,' says Feroze Khan