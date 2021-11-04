Queen travels to Sandringham country home for break via helicopter

The Queen was given the all clear to travel from Windsor Castle via helicopter to her country home Sandringham in Norfolk.



The 95-year-old monarch was given clearance by doctors to make the trip after she spent multiple days resting as she was experiencing tiredness.

As per Mirror, the Queen was "delighted" to be traveling for her break which she has been planning for some time.

The trip comes after it was reported that she is allegedly planning to host the royal family for Christmas.

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen, as of recently, was advised by her doctors to limit her royal engagements over health concerns for which she canceled her appearances for two weeks .

At one point, she visited the hospital, for the first time in eight years, for a check up.