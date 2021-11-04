Salma Hayek says she’s ‘nervous’ about visiting India

Hayek went on to share some apprehensions about her dream travel destination

Hollywood starlet Salma Hayek dreams about visiting India soon, however, she says she is also 'nervous' about visiting the country.



In an interview with India Today ahead of the release of her upcoming Marvel flick Eternals, Hayek said, “I think I am going to come visit (India) pretty soon. I have a dream of taking my mother and daughter and going on a journey through India.”

The 55-year-old Mexican-American actress went on to share some apprehensions about her dream travel destination. “I am very nervous because there are so many places and every time I ask someone if there are generations of girls, where should they start their visit, I get confused,” she said.

Hayek, however, does not plan to let her nervousness get the best of her, and plans to finally make a visit to India the next time she has a break from work.

Marvel’s Eternals, which stars Hayek as Ajak, also shares her love for India. The film features a strong nod to the Indian film industry with Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani playing the role of Kingo, an Eternal who is also a Bollywood hero.

The film is slated for release on November 5.