Prince William invokes international law to ‘protect vulnerable’ Kate Middleton: report

During the course of their courting years, Prince William invoked an entire EU law to protect the safety of Kate Middleton, as well as her family.



This news has been unearthed via a past Channel 5 documentary called The Tabloids, by the former editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie.

There Mr MacKenzie claimed, “If you’re William, you’d seen your mother basically pursued down the high street by photographers.”

“That would have left a scar on him, it was certainly having an effect on him.”

“He wants to protect her so he effectively invokes the law, there’s a European Court of Human Rights law saying everybody has a right to privacy. And he invoked that on Kate’s behalf.”

Even royal commentator Camilla Tominey chimed in, in agreement and added, “What was interesting about how Kate was handled in those early days was the sense of trying, very slowly, to introduce her to public life.”

“Unlike Princess Diana, who I think felt she was thrown into the deep end.”

“I think William wanted to avoid the mistakes of the past, that’s why it was a very, very slow drip-feeding of Kate to the press and to the public.”