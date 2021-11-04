Avril Lavigne joins Travis Barker’s Record Label DTA

Avril Lavigne revealed to have signed by Travis Barker’s record label, DTA on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Complicated singer dropped a series of her pictures with the Blink-182 drummer to share the news with her followers.

The clicks show the Sk8er Boi singer signing her contract and having a blast at the studios, welcoming her onboard.

Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker celebrating her joining DTA records Photo Credit: Avril Lavigne/Instagram

The 37-year-old singer captioned the post, “Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!”

Teasing her fans a bit about her upcoming tracks, Lavigne added, “Should I drop my first single next week?”

The songster later commented below the post, “So excited to release this new music.”

Meanwhile, the When You're Gone songster released her last album, Head Above Water in 2019.



