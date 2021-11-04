Devin Booker showers love on his 'Queen' Kendall Jenner on her 26th birthday

Devin Booker gushed over his girlfriend Kendall Jenner in a sweet birthday tribute.
The NBA player made sure to celebrate the supermodel big day as she turned 26 years' old on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, the Phoenix Suns athlete shared a glimpse of their private relationship, captioning a photo of the reality star, "Most beautiful woman."
Devin included a crown emoji, suggesting that she's his queen.
The couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps, made their romance public on Valentine's Day.
According to an insider, Kendall "appreciates" that Devin respects her desire for privacy.
The source shared in April, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity... She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that."
Famous armourers address the shock of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death
'I don't see Kanye as a political person at all,' says John legend
Britney Spears 'is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy' to finally get her life back.
'What is the right amount?' asks Jennifer Garner
Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only...
Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's second son, has not been criminally charged