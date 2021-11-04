‘The Harder They Fall’ features tribute to late Chadwick Boseman

Netflix film The Harder They Fall has been released today with a nice little tribute to the late American actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The movie’s massive response strengthened even more after it was revealed to remember the Black Panther actor who passed away in August 2020 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Taking to Twitter, the Strong Black Lead shared a shot from the film that appears after 27 minutes in which a train can be seen, clearly showing, “C. A. Boseman” written on it.

“Our favorite trivia from #The Harder They Fall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman,” the tweet read.

The movie has an all-black cast featuring real-life stories and is based on iconic figures.

Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and Regina King will also be seen starring in the film.