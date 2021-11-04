John Legend says Kanye West supported Trump for being 'underdog narcissist'

John Legend is spilling why Kanye West held a soft spot for Donald Trump during his presidency.

Speaking in a recent interview with Danny Goldberg, the 44-year-old singer revealed that Kanye has neevr been a political person .

"I don't see Kanye as a political person at all. We never talked about politics. He had never voted before 2020," said Legend.

Legend also revealed that Kanye supported Trump because the rapper felt something about the President mirrored himself.

As Legend told Goldberg, "He saw in Trump the kind of underdog narcissist that he sees in himself."

Hwoever, Trump's unpopular policies changed West's perception of him before he finally ran his own presidential election campaign in 2020.