Dwanta Claus, Dwayne Johnson recently kicked off Day 3 of #12DaysOfRedNotice with a band and promised fans across the country, a free Red Notice theatre screening, a day before the movie’s official release.
For the big three, Dwanta Claus promised US fans a free theatre-wide screening of Red Notice.
In the Instagram video, The Rock was heard saying, "Alright guys this is it here we go, day 3 of #12DaysOfRedNotice brought to you by yours truly Dwanta Claus.
"We’re giving 50 of you across the country, your own gigantic watch party. We’re gonna rent out a theatre, just for you. You could fill it up with your family, your friends, your loved ones.”
He concluded by adding, “All the free candy, the free soda, popcorn you want.”
