Ed Sheeran reveals why Adele made him ‘scramble’ to finish his album: ‘She booked everything’

Ed Sheeran recently made a hilarious revelation regarding the reason he had to rush the last leg of his upcoming album.



He made the candid revelation during his interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

While addressing his nervousness before releasing new music, he shed some light on the real reason he had to put a rush on the vinyl production.

"The album wasn't, like, finished this week and then handed in,” he told the host. “I handed it in in July 'cause it had to get printed on vinyl."

The reason for this was because "There's like, three vinyl factories in the world, so you have to do it really [early]. And Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there."