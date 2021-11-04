Squid Game: The actor who played factory worker from Pakistan hits 4 million followers on Instagram

 
By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who plays Ali Abdul, a factory worker from Pakistan, in the hit Netflix show "Squid Game" has crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.

The actor's popularity grew on social media after he appeared in the show's first season.

South Korean drama "Squid Game" debuted on Sept. 17 and surprised executives by becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series in its first month.

The series, made with a relatively small budget, shot to the top of Netflix viewing charts in 94 countries, kick-started sales of track suits and Vans sneakers, and kindled interest in learning Korean. 