Squid Game: The actor who played factory worker from Pakistan hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who plays Ali Abdul, a factory worker from Pakistan, in the hit Netflix show "Squid Game" has crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.
The actor's popularity grew on social media after he appeared in the show's first season.
South Korean drama "Squid Game" debuted on Sept. 17 and surprised executives by becoming the streaming service's most-watched original series in its first month.
The series, made with a relatively small budget, shot to the top of Netflix viewing charts in 94 countries, kick-started sales of track suits and Vans sneakers, and kindled interest in learning Korean.
The actor recently called his ladylove the 'greatest treasure' of his life, in a post dedicated to her
Kris Jenner said, "You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy”
Fakhri will be buried in Damascus today
Justin Bieber and Coldplay have been roped in for this year’s Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, announced the outlet.
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed daughter Alyana on October 8 2021
'I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home,' says Kajol