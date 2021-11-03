Chris Pratt showers love on wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in sweet love note

The actor recently called his ladylove the 'greatest treasure' of his life, in a post dedicated to her

Chris Pratt is letting the world know how much he loves his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in a romantic love note.



The actor recently called his ladylove the 'greatest treasure' of his life, in a post dedicated to her.

In the sweet image, Chris is looking at the camera, but Katherine, 31, is gazing directly at him with a giant smile on her face.

"Guys," the 42-year-old actor captioned the photo. "For real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

He continued, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade."

Pratt concluded the love note saying Katherine's "pure" heart "belongs to me." He added another dose of humour at the end that referenced Ken Griffey Jr., who retired from Major League Baseball in 2010.

The loved-up couple welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020.