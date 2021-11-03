Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl scandal to get featured in upcoming documentary

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake will be featured in the latest installment of New York Times Presents documentary, revolving around the infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.



“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” which is slated to air on November 19th on Hulu and FX, will shed light on Jackson's dress rip speculations that went on for 15 years.

The one-hour special episode will include the rare clips and interviews of media fraternity and the veteran's family members.

People who witnessed the incident that night in Houston will also share their side of stories in the film.

For those unversed, the Five Hundred Miles singer ripped a piece of cloth off Janet’s bodice that resulted in multiple fines and severe career damage to All For You singer.