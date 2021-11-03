Prince Andrew’s bid to ‘criticize’ accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark ‘beginning of the end’ for the Firm

Experts worry Prince Andrew’s legal move to ‘criticise’ his accuser will end up backfiring on him.

A partner at Howard Kennedy and UK media law expert, Mark Stephens made this claim.

He admitted to The Guardian, “He’s obviously got fed up with the criticism that he’s taken so he has instructed lawyers to engage.”

He was also quoted saying, “The problem of course, is that he’s now embarked on a route towards a case.”

“He’s saying it should be struck out because she’s unreliable but also that he’s covered by the plea deal from Epstein in any event, which seemed to be sort of contradictory.”

It is clear to Mr Stephens that the Duke, “clearly as a human being wants to explain himself” and that he also “wants to make clear that he’s not responsible.”

For that, he seems ready to present “graphic and detailed evidence about what [Ms Giuffr] says were their liaisons.”

The outlet also spoke with another insider and the source admitted that the Duke’s legal team is racing to “tarnish her reputation but it has no legal relevance whatsoever.”

“Whether or not she was complicit in assisting Epstein with his child abuse is neither here nor there when you consider the allegations against Prince Andrew."

Before concluding they added, “However he tarnishes her character, it makes absolutely no difference to that issu