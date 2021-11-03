23 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as 23 died and more than nine injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in the Pallandri area of Azad Jammu Kashmir, police said Wednesday.
According to the police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Rawalpindi when it fell into the ravine. More than 30 passengers were on board the bus.
Earlier, the police had shared that only seven passengers died, but increased the death toll after a while.
The bodies and injured have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Baloch by the rescue officials.
Indian team gets second vaccine shot, says PTI’s Faisal Javed
“Everyone knows how the PTI won the elections," says Murad Ali Shah
Residents of Rawalpindi breathe a sigh of relief as authorities open all roads for traffic after 12-day closure
TLP chief Saad Rizvi to be released soon, say sources
PTI govt negotiation team, including FM Qureshi, NA speaker and Mufti Muneeb address press conference on talks with TLP
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address protest rally