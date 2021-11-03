 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
23 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

More than 30 passengers were on board the ill-fated bus, say police

By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
23 passengers died after a coach plunged into ravine in Azad Kashmir. Photo Twitter
MUZAFFARABAD: As many as 23 died and more than nine injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in the Pallandri area of Azad Jammu Kashmir, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Rawalpindi when it fell into the ravine. More than 30 passengers were on board the bus.

Earlier, the police had shared that only seven passengers died, but increased the death toll after a while.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Baloch by the rescue officials. 