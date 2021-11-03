Thomas Markle Jr. makes desperate plea to see Archie, Lilibet: ‘I’m ready to apologize’

Meghan Markle’s Thomas Markle Jr. makes a desperate plea to Duchess to allow him visitation rights with Lilibet and Archie.

The Big Brother VIP star who previously called his sister ‘shallow’ has sent out a plea, in hopes to reconcile and meet his niece and nephew.

On the Australian reality show the 40-year-old admitted that he’s doing the show just so Meghan could hear his apology live and first-hand.

He claimed, “That’s why I’m doing this, so she can see the real me.”

He also went on to admit, “I want everybody watching to take away this side of me, the real me. “I am loveable, nice, I’ll give you the shirt off my back, I’m funny.”

Thomas also made an oath during his on-air time and admitted he won’t even use a future meeting with the kids as an exposure opportunity.

He also told Australia’s New Idea, “I don't need a photo-op to go see my sister, and I don't want a story behind it.”

“I don't want anything, I would just love to go over to their home and knock on the door, give her a big hug and kiss, and say I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face.”