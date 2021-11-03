Kylie Jenner flaunts her diamond ring received from beau Travis Scott

US reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott, flaunted her diamond ring she received from the beau.



Taking to Instagram, Kylie uploaded a clip where she flaunts her diamond rings.

She also shared a photo of her hand along with daughter Stormi’s and revealed that they received the matching diamond rings from Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul captioned the photo “daddy got us matching rings” followed by heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Kylie’s sister Khloe was shocked and surprised.

She commented twice saying, “Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn” and “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!”.

According to some media reports, the estimated value of Kylie’s luxurious gift from Travis Scott is $325,000 for both while their daughter Stormi’s rings valued $120,000 for both.

Kylie is expecting her second baby with partner Travis Scott.