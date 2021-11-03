Alicia Keys tours new mansion alongside Swizz Beatz: ‘Where we create dreams’

Alicia Keys and her bae Swizz Beatz recently gave fans a video tour of their new California mansion.

The duo gave this inside look in a new video for the Architectural Digest (AD) YouTube channel.

In it, they opened the door to their private life and showed off the scenic view out from their Oceanside mansion.

The mansion sits in the heart of sunny La Jolla, California, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean and features an “art-filled, modernist home.”

The creator of this abode is, critically acclaimed architect Wallace E. Cunningham and after he laid the foundation for this 'artful escape', AD 100 designer Kelly Behun helped the couple fit in the final pieces and create their “literal Dreamland.”

Near the start of the video, Keys can be heard telling the interviewer, "[It's] a place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream — for us to even be here is a wildest dream.” (Sic)

Even Beatz chimed in at one point and admitted that their house of eight years is “incredibly important to me” and their decision to hire Ms Behun was because her work left pieces of her ‘soul’ into everything she designed.

Check it out below:







