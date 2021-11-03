Taylor Swift to wow fans with her appearance on Saturday Night Live show

Taylor Swift and Saweetie to mesmerise fans as musical guests for Saturday Night Live this month.



The singing sensation will perform the following weekend on November 13, with The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors on hosting duties.



On the other hands, Saweetie will appear a week later on November 20, with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings‘ Simu Liu hosting. The rapper will make her debut on the show with her performance. She is currently readying her first album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’.

Singer Ed Sheeran‘s performance this week (November 6) – which was made uncertain after the singer tested positive for COVID-19 – has also been confirmed.

Taylor Swift to grace the show one day after she releases the new, re-recorded version of her second studio album ‘Red’. The singer and actress last appeared on SNL in 2019, where she performed both the title track and ‘False God’ from her album ‘Lover’.