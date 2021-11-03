Scott Disick celebrates Halloween with son Mason at a boat show in Miami

Scott Disick looked dashing in casual outfit as he celebrated Halloween with his eldest son Mason at a boat show in Miami.

The 38-year-old reality star apparently proved to be a caring parent as he spent quality time with his son to remove his loneliness after ex Kourtney Kardashian's over the top Halloween with new fiance Travis Barker.

The father and son toured watercrafts at the Fourt Lauderdale boat show in South Florida on Tuesday morning. Scott was seen wrapping his arm around 11-year-old little one.

The Talentless creator looked dashing in his favorite camouflaged cargo slacks with a red-and-grey button-down flannel long-sleeve shirt.

Kourtney, who went public with her new romance at the beginning of the year, has Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11, from her previous relationship with Scott.