Tuesday November 02, 2021
Eminem shares pictures from latest performance

Eminem took to social media to post new photos

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Eminem  on Tuesday shared pictures with LL  Cool and other artists   from his latest performance.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday with a medley of his songs.

Em joined him for ‘Rock The Bells’ after the rapper started his performance with ‘Rock Around The Clock’ and ‘Going Back To Cali’.

 J-Lo also joined the rapper onstage for ‘All I Have’, and he rounded off the set with ‘I’m Bad’ and ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’.

 LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award by Dr Dre at the 36th annual induction ceremony.