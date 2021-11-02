Eminem shares pictures from latest performance

Eminem on Tuesday shared pictures with LL Cool and other artists from his latest performance.
The "Lose Yourself" rapper made a surprise appearance as rapper LL Cool J marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday with a medley of his songs.
Em joined him for ‘Rock The Bells’ after the rapper started his performance with ‘Rock Around The Clock’ and ‘Going Back To Cali’.
J-Lo also joined the rapper onstage for ‘All I Have’, and he rounded off the set with ‘I’m Bad’ and ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’.
LL Cool J was presented with the Musical Excellence Award by Dr Dre at the 36th annual induction ceremony.
