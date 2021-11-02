Royal expert explains why Queen Elizabeth had a butterfly broach on her dress

Queen Elizabeth on Monday delivered a video message to mark the start of COP 26 .
The British monarch skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors´ advice.
Royal biographer Angela Lavin explained the reason why Queen Elizabeth's decision to have a butterfly broach and her dress. She also commented on a photo of her late husband Prince Philip who died in April this year.
Taking to social media, Angela said, "Fascinating that the Queen had a butterfly broach on her dress and a photo of her late husband surrounded by butterflies. The butterfly is supposed to give a message from the deceased that they are ok and just living in another realm."
Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth was spotted at the wheel of a car at Windsor Castle on Monday, British media reported, allaying fears for her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors´ advice.
The 95-year-old was seen alone in a green Jaguar estate she uses to transport her corgis, The Sun tabloid reported, under the headline: "One is OK".
The Queen pulled out of the United Nations climate summit, where world leaders gathered in Glasgow on Monday, after a rare public admission of health problems.
Buckingham Palace said in late October that she had attended a London private hospital for undisclosed "preliminary examinations" and stayed overnight.
