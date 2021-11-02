Kristen Stewart to marry Dylan Meyer after two years of dating

Kristen Stewart has announced that she is officially engaged.
The Twilight alum shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that screenwriter Dylan Meyer popped the question after dating for two years.
"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said.
"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
The pair sparked romance rumours in May after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and it was around the same time that Meyer shared that she was moving out of her home of 10 years.
