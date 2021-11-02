Britney Spears smears blood on herself to cosplay a murder mystery victim

Getting completely absorbed in the spirits of Halloween, Britney Spears got herself covered in the fake blood to cosplay a murder mystery victim.

Taking to her Instagram, the Toxic singer shared her pictures with creepy details on Monday.

The photographs and a video portray her dead, handcuffed, lying on the floor with blood smeared on her face.

The 39-year-old penned down a fictional caption, “5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery..who would do such a thing???”

“Pretty lame I did this for Halloween last night,” she added.

Explaining her inspiration behind the post, she said, “Let me explain myself. I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all”

“But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!!,” the caption read.



