Akshay Kumar drops peppy teaser of 'Na Jaa' from Sooryavanshi: Watch Here

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have introduced a peppy dance number in the Sooryavanshi sound track.
After much-loved track Mere Yaara, Akshay is promising not to disappoint fans the groovy Naa Jaa.
"The rhythm you won’t be able to stop grooving to, #NaJaa song out tomorrow! Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November," captions Akshay Kumar alongside the teaser on Instagram.
The Sooryavanshi team is reprising Pav Dharia's Na Ja with a quirky new twist. In a twenty two-second teaser, fans can see Akshay dressed in a black tee and black cargo pants with his black sunglasses. Katrina on the other hand, is slipped into a black crop top over black cargo pants.
Take a look:
