Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s loved-up selfie wins the internet

A latest PDA-filled selfie of Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband Engin Altan and the picture went viral on social media instantly.

She also shared a romantic note for Engin in the caption of the photo.

Neslisah wrote in Turkish which reads: “My darling, who warms even the dark weather with a single glance; every season is beautiful with you...@enginaltandzytn” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friends also showered love on the couple in the comment section after she posted the dazzling photo.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in August.

They tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and have two children five years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and three years old daughter Alara.