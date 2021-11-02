Kate Middleton, Prince William make much-awaited appearance at COP26 reception

It was Kate Middleton, Prince William's second event of the day, and it was the most formal so far

Kate Middleton attended the climate summit in Glasgow wearing a ravishing sapphire coat outfit.



The Duchess of Cambridge humorously offered a tub of dead bugs to husband Prince William and the attendees at the Cop26 Earthshot reception last night.

The couple has been hosting the event "for the key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Winners and Finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards."

It was their second event of the day, and it was the most formal so far.

The royal couple made their official appearance after meeting Scouts at a ‘green life’ workshop in Alexandra Park. They wrote of the outing on their Instagram, "Celebrating the @Scouts’ #PromiseToThePlanet campaign."

Kate, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were "seen unloading bags from their car outside Heathrow's opulent Windsor Suite with the children carrying their backpacks," according to The Mirror.

Their holiday destination, however, was not specified because it was a private excursion. However, according to The Mirror, George and Charlotte are scheduled to return to school on November 1, so the family is back at work and home.