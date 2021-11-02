T20 World Cup: ICC suspends English umpire for breaching bio-secure protocols

English umpire Michael Gough. — AFP/File

DUBAI: English umpire Michael Gough has been suspended and put into isolation for six days after he breached COVID-19 bio-secure bubble.

“The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson confirmed.

According to media reports, the 41-year-old former first-class cricketer was withdrawn from New Zealand's clash against India and was replaced by Marais Erasmus.

The international council is looking into the matter and is investigating further while Gough is currently under isolation.



Per the rules set by the council, everybody — including the players, umpires and their families — has to stay within the bubble and in case they leave the bubble environments created at hotels and cricket grounds they will have to isolate themselves.