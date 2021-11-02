 
close
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran spills why dating wife Cherry in high school 'would have been a disaster'

Ed Sheeran reveals him and wife Cherry Seaborn were really good friends growing up

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Ed Sheeran spills why dating wife Cherry in high school would have been a disaster
Ed Sheeran spills why dating wife Cherry in high school 'would have been a disaster'

Singer Ed Sheeran is glad he dated wife Cherry Seaborn  much later in his life.

In an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday,  the   Shape of You singer revealed that he had been friends with Cherry in high school.

The 30-year-old also admitted that  if he had dated wife back in the day,"it would have been a disaster."

Cherry left to study in the Duke University  after high school. The duo reunited many years later.

Sheeran narrates one day his friend Laura helped the lovebirds connect. "One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street.

He contiuned,"And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

"In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent.," Sheeran   shared with a laugh.

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2019.