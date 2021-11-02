Ed Sheeran spills why dating wife Cherry in high school 'would have been a disaster'

Singer Ed Sheeran is glad he dated wife Cherry Seaborn much later in his life.
In an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, the Shape of You singer revealed that he had been friends with Cherry in high school.
The 30-year-old also admitted that if he had dated wife back in the day,"it would have been a disaster."
Cherry left to study in the Duke University after high school. The duo reunited many years later.
Sheeran narrates one day his friend Laura helped the lovebirds connect. "One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street.
He contiuned,"And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"
"In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent.," Sheeran shared with a laugh.
The couple eventually tied the knot in 2019.
