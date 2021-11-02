Rihanna looks classy in a ‘Beetlejuice’ inspired Halloween costume

Rihanna, who is known for killing the fashion game, stole the spotlight with her classy Halloween costume as she graced her brother’s party in New York on Sunday.

The Diamonds singer flaunted a few catchy looks on the occasion with the latest one remaining the best of all.

The Grammy-winner stepped out in the city in a Beetlejuice inspired outfit.

The Ocean’s 8 actor donned a long black and white luxe coat over a same patterned dress and paired it with black peep toe heels and dark sunglasses.

Rihanna spotted leaving Halloween Party in New York

The Fenty Beauty mogul, who was spotted leaving the party around 5 am, looked like a diva with a black colored lipstick on with long hairs falling around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also channeled rapper Gunna for festive cosplay as she adorned a sleeveless leather jacket over a patterned sweater.

The Umbrella hit-maker even wore matching accessories similar to those of the rapper including chains, sunglasses and knee-high sneaker.

