Jennifer Garner makes Ben Affleck and Lopez realise to celebrate Halloween with kids

Jennifer Garner was spotted with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez while out trick-or-treating, apparently making the lovebirds to spend more times with children at this Halloween.

Garner - who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with Ben - was spotted in Malibu with her ex-husband and the chart-topping pop star.



According to reports, everyone got along and the focus was on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married between 2005 and 2018, and in spite of their split, they're determined to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children.