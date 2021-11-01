Hailey Bieber plans on sticking with husband Justin Bieber no matter what: Read More

Hailey Bieber talked about their marriage and struggles they faced as a couple with the drive to overcome them.



The couple have been married for 3 years now and have been a source of constant support for each other.

In a chat at the podcast in Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith, Hailey said, "We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?' We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”

Hailey and Justin have been pretty open about expanding their family very soon.

The Stay singer opening up about his mental struggles post marriage added, "I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and travelled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."

The couple had parted ways many times before but always managed to patch up.