Katy Perry celebrates 37th birthday with Orlando Bloom on luxurious yacht

Katy Perry was seen having the time of her life as she rang in her 37th birthday with her closest pals.



The Teenage Dream singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were photographed together on an extravagant yacht called ‘Happy Endings’ in Cabo San Lucas, sharing a romantic moment.

Perry shared the memorable moments with her fans while spending time with her Bloom and friends as she joked that her 'hangovers last 5-7 business days.'

The 37-year-old pop artist, who was seen wearing a beautiful black dress while sunbathing with her loved ones, seemed completely ecstatic.

While riding horses into the sunset along the shoreline, the couple seemed to have a good time on the sand.

Earlier, Perry revealed she considers the COVID-19 pandemic-imposed lockdown a ‘blessing,' since it allows her to spend more time at home with her 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and her fiancé.