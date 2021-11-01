Kendall Jenner showers love on boyfriend Devin Booker as he turns 25

The couple has been dating each other for almost a year now

Kendall Jenner poured out immense love on boyfriend Devin Booker as he turned 25.



The supermodel uploaded a sweet birthday wish for the NBA player to celebrate the special occasion.

In the post, the two can be seen hugging on a lounge chair while snapping a shot together. "Happy birthday, best friend," Kendall wrote in a heart emoji beside a selfie of herself lying down against the NBA player and poking her tongue out.

In response, The NBA star tweeted, "Quarter-century."

Kendall even went to Devin's team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend to cheer him up.

According to Insider, they have "practically moved in" together, cohabitating at Kendall's home in Los Angeles.