Monday November 01, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to have a ‘Goth Wedding’, fans theorize

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement has made fans speculate about their wedding.

By Web Desk
November 01, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not going anywhere leaving the spotlight behind as fans are now speculating about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

As highlighted by Cheat Sheet, the couple’s romantic engagement has made fans start putting their bets  on  the big news.

Taking to Reddit, the netizens initiated a discussion around the celeb-wedding where many fans shared their theories. 

The most famous one of these was that 'the pair is going to have a goth wedding'.

Fans think that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actor, following Kardashian-Jenner wedding legacy of having an extravagant event, will walk down the aisle in an all-black gothic dress. 

The Blink-182 drummer proposed the  socialite on October 20th at a beachside hotel in Montecito. 