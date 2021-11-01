Esra Bilgic wows Engin Altan Duzyatan with stunning photos

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan impressed her Ertugrul co-star Engin Altan Duzyatan with the latest stunning photos.



Engin, who is best known as Ertugrul, showered love on Esra after she posted her dazzling photos on Instagram.

Esra turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared her stunning pictures from the latest photoshoot, leaving Engin and other fans swooning.

Esra aka Halime Sultan looked gorgeous in the latest snaps and the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also showered love on Esra and liked her adorable photos.



Engin and Esra played leading roles in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Meanwhile, Esra is currently seen in drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar with co-star Ugur Günes, and Engin in another historical drama serial Barbaroslar.

Both the Turkish stars have won the hearts of their fans with outstanding performances.