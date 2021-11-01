 
Monday November 01, 2021
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello drop selfies in their quirky Day of the Dead costumes

By Web Desk
November 01, 2021
Famed Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend, Cuban-American star Camila Cabello stunned their fans as they dropped their impressive looks for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations.

The Treat You Better singer, on Sunday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures along with girlfriend Cabello. The couple  created an interesting skeleton-themed setting for their Halloween celebrations.

The Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday which is celebrated from October 31 to November 2.


Sharing the photos, the Summer of Love singer wrote in the caption, "Feliz día de los muertos."

In the shared pictures, the Senorita famed couple dressed up in colorful outfits and sported skeleton-like makeup. Mendes also posted a video where the couple was seen dancing to Mariachi music. 