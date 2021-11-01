Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan honored at IPPA Awards in Turkey

Actress Hira Mani and actor-host Ahsan Khan were honored at International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), held in Turkey on Sunday night.



Hira Mani received ‘Star Of The Year’ while Ahsan won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ awards at IPPA.

Ahsan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo with the award and said “Best anchor/host of the year #ippawards #turkey #istanbul.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after he posted his photo.

The Aangan actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a video clip after receiving the award.

Hira Mani also extended love to the fans for their support.

Other stars who attended the ceremony include Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Amar Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Osman Khalid Butt and others.