Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘RRR’ first teaser is out now

Indian filmmakers on Monday dropped the first teaser of highly anticipated film RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.



Alia, Ajay and others turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first glimpse of RRR.

They also confirmed its release date in cinemas.

Sharing the first teaser, the Gully Boy actor said “glimpse into India's biggest action drama, in its fiercest form! See you in the cinemas from 7th Jan, 2022. #RRRMovie.”

Ajay also took to Instagram and shared the teaser with caption “Witness #RRRMovie in all its glory, magic and bravery from 7th Jan 2022. Here’s #RRRGlimpse for you all…”.

According to media reports, the teaser was slated to release on Friday but was postponed due to the sudden death of Puneeth Rajkumar.