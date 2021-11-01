Prince Charles says Cop26 is the ‘last chance’ to save the planet

Prince Charles is railing against world leaders for not taking the climate crisis seriously

Prince Charles is urging the world to end differences for the betterment of planet Earth as the climate crisis worsens.

Charles, who is next in line to the British throne, told heads of states from across the globe in Rome that climate summit Cop26 is “the last chance saloon” for them to save the world from runaway climate change.

Speaking in front of an audience, which included Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the gathering at Glasgow, Charles said: “Ladies and gentlemen, Cop26 begins in Glasgow tomorrow. Quite literally, it is the last chance saloon. We must now translate fine words into still finer actions.”

“And as the enormity of the climate challenge dominates people’s conversations, from newsrooms to living rooms, and as the future of humanity and nature herself are at stake, it is surely time to set aside our differences and grasp this unique opportunity to launch a substantial green recovery by putting the global economy on a confident, sustainable trajectory and, thus, save our planet,” he said.

“And, from what they tell me, the private sector is already there, eager to work with you and ready to play a hugely significant and gamechanging role. This is why I am so grateful to have this chance to talk to you here today, and to shine a light not just on how far we’ve come, but also on how far we still need to go.”