Ed Sheeran says he questioned his masculine side as a child

Ed Sheeran admitted that he was convinced as a child that he was not straight.
While speaking on the Dutch podcast, Man, Man, Man, the Perfect crooner said he was convinced that he was attracted to men as he enjoyed some supposedly ‘feminine’ activities like listening to pop songs and watching musicals.
“I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit. I definitely have a big feminine side,” he shared.
“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears,” he continued.
“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy,” he added.
The singer is now married to Cherry Seaborn and they recently welcomed their first child together.
